CSIR UGC NET 2022: NTA To Close Registration Today; Here's How To Apply Online

According to the schedule, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the CSIR UGC NET 2022 from September 16 to September 19, 2022.

CSIR UGC NET 2022 registration: The application form link for the CSIR UGC NET 2022 will be disabled by the Nation Testing Agency on Wednesday, August 17. All eligible candidates can apply for CSIR UGC NET 2022 in online mode at csirnet.nta.nic.in. Interested candiadtes should make sure to apply before deadline as applications ubmitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case.  While the correction window for the examination will open on August 19 and will close on August 23, 2022. 

According to the schedule, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the CSIR UGC NET 2022 from September 16 to September 19, 2022. Interested candidates need to have completed their post-graduation with science stream in order to apply for the CSIR UGC NET 2022. 

CSIR-UGC NET Examination 

A joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination 2022 will be conducted by NTA. The examination is held to determine the eligibility of Indian students for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor in certain subject areas falling under the faculty of Science and Technology.

The examinations will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQs). Also, there will be no break between the papers and the test will be in Hindi and English.

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022: Check Important Dates Here

  • Last date to apply for the examination is August 17, 2022 (Wednesday)
  • Correction window for the examination will be activated between August 19 and August 23, 2022. 
  • The examination will be conducted from September 16 to September 19, 2022. 

CSIR UGC NET 2022: How to submit the application form

  • Interested and eligible candidates need to visit the official website of CSIR NET on csirnet.nta.nic.in.
  • On the “Candidate activity” section, click the “Registration for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022” link on the home page.
  • In the next step, candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter login details.
  • The application form will then be displayed on-screen, candidates should fill in the application form and pay the application fee.
  • Candidates should download the confirmation page. They are also advised to keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.
