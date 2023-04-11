CSIR UGC NET 2023 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Revised Schedule Here

CSIR NET 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline to register for CSIR-UGC NET 2023. The registration window was earlier scheduled to close at 5 pm on April 10. However, the deadline has been extended to April 17. Several candidates complained that they could not register for the exam. Considering their requests, NTA has given them another opportunity. However, the date of the exam will not be changed. CSIR NET 2023 will be held from June 6 to 8, 2023.

"Representations have been received from candidates seeking extension of last date for submission of application forms. To ensure larger participation, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of exam application forms..." the official notice reads.

Candidates can apply for CSIR NET 2023 till 5 pm and pay the fees by 11:50 pm on April 17. The application correction window which was scheduled to open on April 12 will now open on April 19 and close on April 25. Check the official notice here.

Candidates are advised to be in touch with the National Testing Agency (NTA) website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/, https://nta.ac.in/ for latest updates regarding the exam. For any clarification, candidates may write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 011-4075 9000, 011-6922 7700.

How to register for CSIR UGC NET 2023