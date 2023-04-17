CSIR UGC NET 2023 Registration Window Closing Tonight; Here's How To Register

CSIR NET 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for CSIR-UGC NET 2023 today. The registration window was earlier scheduled to close at 5 pm on April 10. However, the deadline was extended to April 17. The deadline was extended after receiving requests from several candidates who could not register for the exam. NTA will conduct the CSIR UGC NET 2023 from June 6 to 8, 2023.

Candidates can register for CSIR NET 2023 till 5 pm and pay the fees by 11:50 pm on April 17. The application correction window which was scheduled to open on April 12 will now open on April 19 and close on April 25. Check the official notice here.

How to register for CSIR UGC NET 2023

Visit the official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the Registration window

Fill out the form and submit

Now using the registration number and password log in to the site

Fill out the application form

Upload the required images and documents properly

Pay the application fee and submit

Candidates are advised to be in touch with the National Testing Agency (NTA) website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in/, https://nta.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the exam. For any clarification, candidates may write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 011-4075 9000, 011-6922 7700.