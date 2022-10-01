CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check

The CSIR UGC NET Answer Key has been released by the National Testing Agency, NTA, today, on October 1, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2022 Examination can check and download the answer key by visiting the official site of CSIR at csirnet.nta. This year, the examination was held from September 16 to September 18, 2022, in 338 examination centres located in 166 cities across the country for 2,21,746 candidates.

In case candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, they can raise objections against it between October 1 and October 3, 2022. For the comfort of the candidates, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download the CSIR-UGC NET Answer Key 2022.

CSIR-UGC NET Answer Key: Here's how to check CSIR-UGC NET Answer Key 2022

Step 1: Visit the official site of the CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on "Submit."

Step 4: Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the answer key and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Application Fees

The candidates, who are not satisfied with any Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.

