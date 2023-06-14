CSIR UGC NET Answer Key Released For December 2022-June 2023 Cycle Of Exam, Link Here

The CSIR UGC NET Answer Key has been released by the National Testing Agency, NTA, today, June 14. All those candidates who have appeared for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2022- June 2023 cycle of examination can check and download the answer key by visiting the official site of CSIR at csirnet.nta. This year, the examination was held from June 6 to 8 in 426 examination centers located in 178 Cities across the Country for 2,74,027 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

In case candidates find any error in the answer key, they can raise objections till June 16. Candidates will have to pay a processing fee of ₹200/- per question a nonrefundable processing fee to challenge the answer key. See the direct link and steps to check the answer key here.

CSIR-UGC NET Answer Key: Here's how to check CSIR-UGC NET Answer Key 2023

Step 1: Visit the official site of the CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on "Submit."

Step 4: Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the answer key and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Here's a direct link to check CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2023