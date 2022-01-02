CSIR UGC NET Exam: NTA To Close Registration Window Today; Here's How To Apply

Quick links:
CSIR UGC NET Exam: National Testing Agency, which is the exam conducting body of NET is all set to close the registration process for CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021. The registration is scheduled to be closed on January 2, 2022. Candidates who are interested but have not applied yet for the examination can apply online through the official website of NTA CSIR UGC NET on csirnet.nta.nic.in. The registration steps have been mentioned below.
NTA started the registration for CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022 on December 3, 2021. All the candidates who are interested in applying for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021 can follow the steps mentioned below to apply. Candidates can also check the schedule highlights here. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of CSIR UGC NET on csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Official notification reads, "Candidates who desire to appear in Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021 may apply online on the website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in, www.nta.ac.in and details of Course Code, Eligibility Criteria, Pattern of Question Paper etc. are available on the Information Bulletin. Candidates may apply online only at https://csirnet.nta.nic.in during the period specified above. Before applying for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin. The exam fee is also required to be paid online through payment gateway using debit/credit cards, internet banking, UPI or Paytm (for details please refer to the Information Bulletin)."