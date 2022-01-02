Last Updated:

CSIR UGC NET Exam: NTA To Close Registration Window Today; Here's How To Apply

CSIR UGC NET Exam: The registration window is scheduled to be closed today by National Testing Agency. Candidates can follow these steps to apply for the same.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
CSIR UGC NET Exam

Image: Shutterstock


CSIR UGC NET Exam: National Testing Agency, which is the exam conducting body of NET is all set to close the registration process for CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021. The registration is scheduled to be closed on January 2, 2022. Candidates who are interested but have not applied yet for the examination can apply online through the official website of NTA CSIR UGC NET on csirnet.nta.nic.in. The registration steps have been mentioned below.

NTA started the registration for CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022 on December 3, 2021. All the candidates who are interested in applying for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021 can follow the steps mentioned below to apply. Candidates can also check the schedule highlights here. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of CSIR UGC NET on csirnet.nta.nic.in. 

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022: Check Important Dates Here

  • The last date of successful fee transaction is January 2, 2022 (up to 11:50 pm)
  • The examination will be conducted on January 29, February 5, and 6, 2022. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. The evening shift will begin at 3 pm and will continue till 6 pm.

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022: Check application steps here  

  • Interested and eligible candidates will have to go to the official website of CSIR NET on csirnet.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, candidates should click on the CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022 registration link
  • In the next step, candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter login details
  • The application form will be displayed on-screen, candidates should fill in the application form and pay the application fee
  • Candidates should make sure to download the confirmation page
  • Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Official notification reads, "Candidates who desire to appear in Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021 may apply online on the website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in, www.nta.ac.in and details of Course Code, Eligibility Criteria, Pattern of Question Paper etc. are available on the Information Bulletin. Candidates may apply online only at https://csirnet.nta.nic.in during the period specified above. Before applying for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin. The exam fee is also required to be paid online through payment gateway using debit/credit cards, internet banking, UPI or Paytm (for details please refer to the Information Bulletin)."

READ | ONGC to recruit through UGC NET 2020 score; here's direct link to apply
READ | UGC NET 2021 Phase II Exam admit card released by NTA, check how to download
READ | UGC NET Phase 3 schedule for Dec 2020 & June 2021 exam out, check direct link
READ | UGC NET 2021: NTA will re-conduct Kannada paper, new exam date to be out soon
READ | UGC NET phase 3 exam: Hall tickets released, check steps to download admit cards
Tags: CSIR UGC NET Exam, NTA, NTA CSIR UGC NET
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND