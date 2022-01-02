CSIR UGC NET Exam: NTA To Close Registration Window Today; Here's How To Apply

CSIR UGC NET Exam: National Testing Agency, which is the exam conducting body of NET is all set to close the registration process for CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021. The registration is scheduled to be closed on January 2, 2022. Candidates who are interested but have not applied yet for the examination can apply online through the official website of NTA CSIR UGC NET on csirnet.nta.nic.in. The registration steps have been mentioned below.

NTA started the registration for CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022 on December 3, 2021. All the candidates who are interested in applying for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination June-2021 can follow the steps mentioned below to apply. Candidates can also check the schedule highlights here. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of CSIR UGC NET on csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022: Check Important Dates Here

The last date of successful fee transaction is January 2, 2022 (up to 11:50 pm)

The examination will be conducted on January 29, February 5, and 6, 2022. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. The evening shift will begin at 3 pm and will continue till 6 pm.

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022: Check application steps here

Interested and eligible candidates will have to go to the official website of CSIR NET on csirnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on the CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022 registration link

In the next step, candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter login details

The application form will be displayed on-screen, candidates should fill in the application form and pay the application fee

Candidates should make sure to download the confirmation page

Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the same for further need