CSIR UGC NET Final Answer Key 2023 Released, 4 Questions Dropped; Here's Direct Link

The CSIR UGC NET final answer key 2023 has been released by the National Testing Agency, NTA. Candidates can download the same using the direct link given here.

Nandini Verma
CSIR UGC NET answer key

The CSIR UGC NET final answer key has been released by the National Testing Agency, NTA. All those candidates who have appeared for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2022- June 2023 cycle of examination can check and download the final answer key by visiting the official site of CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The exam was conducted from June 6 to 8 in 426 examination centers located in 178 Cities across the Country for 2,74,027 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The provisional answer key was released on June 14. Candidates were invited to raise objections against any key till June 16. NTA experts after considering the valid objections released the final answer key based on which the results will be prepared.

NTA has dropped four questions after they were challenged. One question in life sciences, two in chemical sciences, and one in mathematical sciences subjects have been dropped. 

How to check CSIR-UGC NET Final Answer Key

  • Step 1: Visit the official site of the CSIR at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Click the link that reads, "Post challenge Answer Key – "Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2022-June 2023"
  • Direct link to check CSIR UGC NET final answer key.
  • Step 3: A PDF file will open
  • Step 4: Check the final answer key
  • Step 5: Download the page.
  • Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.
