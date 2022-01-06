CSIR UGC NET June 2021: NTA Activates Application Correction Window

National Testing Agency, which is the exam conducting body of CSIR UGC NET, has activated the application correction link. All those candidates who have already applied for CSIR UGC NET June 2021 exam and want to make changes in their application can do it now. The link has been activated on January 5 and the deadline to make changes is January 9, 2022. Therefore, candidates should make sure to do the changes in the application form within deadline. Changes can be done through official website of NTA CSIR NET on csir.nta.nic.in. Steps to do the same have been attached below.

NTA has also released an official notification having all the details. It reads, "It is brought to the notice of all the registered candidates of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 are hereby informed that the facility for making corrections on the Online Application form, wherever necessary, will be available on the website https://csirnet.nta.nic.in from 05 January to 09 January 2022 (upto 11:50 pm). All the registered candidates for the said examination are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars. They are further advised to make correction"

CSIR UGC NET June 2021 exam: Check important dates here

Application correction window has been opened on January 5, 2022 (12 noon)

Corrections can be done till January 9, 2022 (11.50 pm)

CSIR UGC NET exam will be conducted on January 29, February 15 to 18, 2022

NTA says, "The correction facility is available only to those candidates who have already successfully submitted the application form along with the requisite fee on or before 08 January 2021."

CSIR NET Application form: How to make changes

Registered candidates should visit the official website

They will then have to click on log in option and enter the required credentials like application number/registration number and date of birth/password

Post logging in, the application form will be displayed on screen, check the same and do the required cahnges

Save the application form and submit the same

Candidates are advised to be careful while editing details as this is last opportunity to do so

Download and take its printout for future reference

The examination is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts. Morning shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. Second shift will begin at 3 pm and will continue till 6 pm. Candidates should do the change through official website only. NTA says, "No change in the online Application Form of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 will be entertained through fax/hard copy application, including email etc."