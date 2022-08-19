CSIR UGC NET June 2022: Application Correction Window Activated, Here's How To Do Changes

CSIR UGC NET June 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA activated the application correction window for CSIR-UGC NET June 2022. The window has been activated on August 19, 2022. All the candidates who have applied and want to make changes in the application form can do it now. In order to do so, they will have to go to the official website of NTA CSIR on csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The deadline to make changes in application will end on August 23, 2022. The examination will be conducted between September 16 and September 19, 2022. All the registered candidates who want to make changes can do so by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to make corrections for CSIR UGC NET 2022 form is mentioned below.

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Last date to apply for the examination is August 17, 2022 (Wednesday)

Correction window for the examination will be activated between August 19 and August 23, 2022.

The examination will be conducted from September 16 to September 19, 2022.

CSIR-UGC NET June 2022: Follow these steps to make corrections

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of NTA CSIR on csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on CSIR-UGC NET June 2022 correction window link

Step 3: Then they will have to enter the login details

Step 4: Then they will have to make the changes in the application form

Step 5: Once done click on submit

Step 6: Save the changes and download the confirmation page

Step 7: They should keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Official notification reads, "For any clarification, candidates may write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 011-4075 9000, 011-6922 7700."

About CSIR-UGC NET Examination

A joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination 2022 will be conducted by NTA. The examination is held to determine the eligibility of Indian students for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor in certain subject areas falling under the faculty of Science and Technology.

The examinations will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQs). Also, there will be no break between the papers and the test will be in Hindi and English.