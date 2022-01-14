CTET 2021: CBSE To Conduct Re-exam For Those Who Couldn't Appear, Complete Paper 1

CTET 2021: Central Board of Secondary Education has released a notification on Thursday, January 13, related to CTET 2021. , CBSE Has mentioned in the notice that those aspirants who could not complete/attempt the CTET 2021 examination of Paper 1 (first shift) on December 16, 2021 can appear again. To be noted that few candidates were not able to appear due to technical issues. The official notice can be checked on the official website of CTET on ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET 2021: Check important dates here

The exam was conducted on December 16 and December 17, 2021

Candidates who could not appear due to technical issues can appear for the Paper I exam on January 17, 2022

They can appear in second shift – from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

The candidates should make sure to download the revised admit cards that are available on the official website. They will have to reach at the respective centres as per the revised schedule accordingly. The Board has further notified that the request for change of examination city, examination centre, and date of examination will not be entertained.

The Board will conduct CTET 2021 examination that was scheduled on December 16 and 17 on January 17 and January 21, 2022. The exam on January 17 will be conducted in single shift – from 9.30 am to 12 noon and exam on January 21 will be conducted in two shifts- from 9.30 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Here is how to download the hall tickets.

CBSE CTET 2021 Admit Card: Here's how to download

STEP 1: To download the admit card students need to visit the official website of Central Teacher Eligibility Test - ctet.nic.in.

STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021'

STEP 3: Then, enter credentials such as your CTET application number and date of birth along with the captcha code.

STEP 4: Now, a new window would open displaying your CTET 2021 Admit Card.

STEP 5: It is recommended that you must take a printout of the copy.

CTET 2021: Important guidelines for exam day