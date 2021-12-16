CTET 2021 Exam Begins Today, Check COVID Guidelines & Exam Timings

Board of Secondary Education is conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET 2021 from Thursday, December 16, 2021. CBSE CTET 2021 is scheduled to end on January 13, 2022. Central Board of Secondary Education has said that it is mandatory to carry the CTET admit card to the exam hall. Since the students have to reach venue to take the exam, there are certain COVID guidelines that should be followed by candidates. The exam is being conducted in two shifts so students should make sure to check their timing on hall tickets carefully. For more details, candidates should visit the official website ctet.nic.in.

Candidates willing to be hired as teachers will be taking the CTET 2021 exam. Candidates were given an option to register for either Paper I or Paper II, or both, depending on the class of students they want to teach. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts every day. The first shift will be from 9:30 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The important guidelines can be checked here.

CTET 2021: Important guidelines for exam day