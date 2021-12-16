Last Updated:

CTET 2021 Exam Begins Today, Check COVID Guidelines & Exam Timings

CTET 2021 exam is being conducted between December 16 to January 13, 2021. Candidates can check the COVID guidelines that need to be followed at centre.

Board of Secondary Education is conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET 2021 from Thursday, December 16, 2021.  CBSE CTET 2021 is scheduled to end on January 13, 2022. Central Board of Secondary Education has said that it is mandatory to carry the CTET admit card to the exam hall. Since the students have to reach venue to take the exam, there are certain COVID guidelines that should be followed by candidates. The exam is being conducted in two shifts so students should make sure to check their timing on hall tickets carefully. For more details, candidates should visit the official website ctet.nic.in.  

Candidates willing to be hired as teachers will be taking the CTET 2021 exam. Candidates were given an option to register for either Paper I or Paper II, or both, depending on the class of students they want to teach. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts every day. The first shift will be from 9:30 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The important guidelines can be checked here.

CTET 2021: Important guidelines for exam day 

  • Candidates must not forget to carry their CTET hall tickets to the centre as without this document, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.  
  • Along with the CTET admit card, candidates should also make sure to carry a valid photo Id proof for checking purposes.  
  • Candidates are advised to reach the exam venue at least 120 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam to avoid any last-minute troubles.  
  • COVID-19 safety protocols will have to be followed by all CTET candidates at all times. They will have to wear masks, carry sanitizers and maintain social distancing
  • Candidates are advised not to form groups or crowd in the common area. 
  • Candidates should know that the use of electronic gadgets of any form is not allowed in CTET exam.  
