CTET 2021 Final Admit Card To Be Released Today; Here's How To Download

CTET 2021 Final Admit Card: The final admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be released today, December 14, 2021. Once the admit card is out candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the final admit card by visiting the official website at ctet.nic.in. Candidates must note that a Pre-Admit Card was released on December 11, 2021.

The examination is scheduled to be held from December 16 to December 31, 2021. As per the official notice issued by the CBSE, the final admit card will be uploaded on the website in two different phases. The 1st phase of admit cards had information about the city and the date of examination. Whereas, the 2nd phase of admit cards or the Final Admit Card 2021 will be released with information about the examination center and shift of examinations.

Check official notification issued for CTET Admit Card 2021

CBSE Final CTET 2021 Admit Card to be released today: Here's how to download

STEP 1: To download the admit card students need to visit the official website of Central Teacher Eligibility Test - ctet.nic.in .

. STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Download Final Admit CTET December 2021'

STEP 3: Then, enter credentials such as your CTET application number and date of birth along with the captcha code.

STEP 4: Now, a new window would open displaying your CTET 2021 Admit Card.

STEP 5: It is recommended that you must take a printout of the copy.

CTET 2021 Examination Pattern

This year, the questions in the examination will be based less on factual knowledge and more on conceptual understanding, application, problem-solving, reasoning, and critical thinking.

The examination will be held in online mode.

CBSE has also decided to change the exam paper pattern from this year onwards.

Paper 1 will be for candidates aspiring to teach classes I to V.

Paper 2 will be for candidates aspiring to teach classes VI to VIII.

Image: Shutterstock