CTET 2024 Today: CBSE issues important instructions for candidates, check here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) January 2024 examination today, January 21, in two shifts. The first shift is scheduled from 9:30 am to 12 noon, followed by the second shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. As candidates prepare for this crucial examination, the CBSE has issued essential guidelines to ensure a smooth and fair testing environment.

CTET Admit Card and Identification:

Candidates are reminded to download the CTET admit card from the official website, ctet.nic.in and carry it along with an original photo ID proof to the exam venue. Admit cards lacking proper photographs and signatures will result in candidates being barred from appearing in the examination.

CTET2024: Exam Day Instructions

- Verify that personal details on the admit card (name, date of birth, gender, category, medium, language, and subject) are accurate; report any discrepancies immediately.

- Arrive at the examination centre 120 minutes before the exam begins; late arrivals will not be permitted.

- Bring a blue or black ballpoint pen for use during the examination.

- Candidates are not allowed to leave the examination hall before the scheduled end without signing the attendance sheet.

Special Provisions:

- Candidates with diabetes are allowed to bring specific food items like sugar tablets, chocolate, fruits, and snacks. These must be presented to invigilators.

Permitted and Prohibited Items:

Allowed Items Inside the Exam Venue:

- Admit card

- One original photo ID (PAN, Aadhar, Passport, Driving Licence, or Voter ID)

- Blue or black ballpoint pen

- 500 ml transparent water bottle

Prohibited Items Inside the Exam Hall:

- Metallic items, books, notes, bits of paper

- Geometry or pencil box

- Gold and artificial ornaments

- Plastic pouch, pencil pouch

- Pencil, scale, log table, writing pad, eraser, cardboard

- Electronic devices: watch, wristwatch, wallet, goggles, handbag, mobile phone, camera, headphones, pen drive, pager, Bluetooth device, calculator, debit/credit card, electronic pen scanners

- Food and beverage or any items that could be used for unfair means.

Misbehavior and Unfair Means:

Any disruption, conversation, or gesticulation in the examination hall will be considered misbehavior and treated under unfair means. Candidates found using unfair means or impersonating will face cancellation of their candidature and possible debarment from future examinations.

Biometric Attendance:

Completing biometric attendance before entering the exam hall is mandatory. Failure to do so may result in the cancellation of the candidate's result.

As candidates gear up for the CTET January 2024 examination, adherence to these guidelines ensures a fair and smooth conduct of the test. The CBSE emphasizes the importance of strict compliance to maintain the integrity of the examination process.