CTET 2024 tomorrow; Check reporting time, banned items, list of things to bring to exam hall

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to conduct the CTET 2024 exam tomorrow, on January 21. For entry into the exam center, candidates must carry their CTET admit card, accessible through the official website – ctet.nic.in. In this article, candidates will get to know the reporting time, list of items banned inside the exam hall and things to bring to the exam hall.

CTET 2024 reporting time

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) for the year 2024 comprises two papers — paper 1 (for Class 1 to 5) and paper 2 (for Class 6 to 8). Candidates are required to report to the CTET examination center at 7:30 am for paper 2 and at 12 noon for paper 1. The CTET paper 2 will commence at 9:30 am, while paper 1 will start at 2 pm. It's important to note that candidates arriving after the exam start time will not be permitted to appear in the examination.

CTET Exam: Items Banned Inside Exam Hall

a) Any stationery item such as textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, geometry or pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, scale, writing pad, pen drives, eraser, calculator, log table, electronic pen, scanner, cardboard, etc.

b) Any communication devices like mobile phones, Bluetooth, earphones, microphones, pager, health band, etc.

c) Any watch, wristwatch, wallet, goggles, handbags, gold, artificial ornaments, etc.

d) Any other item that could be used for unfair means or for hiding communication devices or gadgets like cameras, Bluetooth devices, etc.

Things allowed to bring at CTET 2024 exam hall

Candidates are required to bring their own ballpoint pen (black or blue) of good quality. The use of a pencil is strictly prohibited, and OMR sheets filled with pencils will be rejected, as stated in the CTET January 2024 exam information brochure.

Candidates have to bring their admit card (hard copy)

An original photo ID proof

2 passport-size photo

A transparent water bottle.