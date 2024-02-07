Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 16:29 IST

CTET 2024 tomorrow; Check reporting time, banned items, list of things to bring to exam hall

CTET 2024 tomorrow. In this article, candidates will get to know the reporting time, list of items banned inside the exam hall and things to bring to the venue.

Nandini Verma
exam centre
Students entering exam centre | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to conduct the CTET 2024 exam tomorrow, on January 21. For entry into the exam center, candidates must carry their CTET admit card, accessible through the official website – ctet.nic.in. In this article, candidates will get to know the reporting time, list of items banned inside the exam hall and things to bring to the exam hall. 

CTET 2024 reporting time

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) for the year 2024 comprises two papers — paper 1 (for Class 1 to 5) and paper 2 (for Class 6 to 8). Candidates are required to report to the CTET examination center at 7:30 am for paper 2 and at 12 noon for paper 1. The CTET paper 2 will commence at 9:30 am, while paper 1 will start at 2 pm. It's important to note that candidates arriving after the exam start time will not be permitted to appear in the examination.

CTET Exam: Items Banned Inside Exam Hall

a) Any stationery item such as textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, geometry or pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, scale, writing pad, pen drives, eraser, calculator, log table, electronic pen, scanner, cardboard, etc.

b) Any communication devices like mobile phones, Bluetooth, earphones, microphones, pager, health band, etc.

Advertisement

c) Any watch, wristwatch, wallet, goggles, handbags, gold, artificial ornaments, etc.

d) Any other item that could be used for unfair means or for hiding communication devices or gadgets like cameras, Bluetooth devices, etc.

Advertisement

Things allowed to bring at CTET 2024 exam hall

Candidates are required to bring their own ballpoint pen (black or blue) of good quality. The use of a pencil is strictly prohibited, and OMR sheets filled with pencils will be rejected, as stated in the CTET January 2024 exam information brochure.

Advertisement

Candidates have to bring their admit card (hard copy) 

An original photo ID proof 

Advertisement

2 passport-size photo 

A transparent water bottle. 

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 16:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories20 minutes ago

  2. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  3. Ankita Lokhande Addresses Divorce Rumours With Vicky Jain

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  4. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News23 minutes ago

  5. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement