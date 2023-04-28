CTET July 2023 Application Begins, Check Link, Notification, Syllabus, Exam Pattern Here

CTET July 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has announced that it will conduct the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode between July and August 2023. The online application process for CTET 2023 has also begun. The last date to submit CTET application form online is May 26. The CTET July 2023 application form is available on the official website- ctet.nic.in.

CTET July 2023: Important Dates

Duration of On-line Application: 27-04-2023 to 26-05-2023

Last date for submission of on-line Application: 26-05-2023 (Before 11:59 PM)

Last date for submission of fee: 26-05-2023 (Before 11:59 PM)

Dates of Examination -July, 2023 to August 2023 on CBT Mode

"The candidates must note that the examination city of their choice will be allotted on first cum first served basis only as per availability of capacity in the city of examination. The candidates, who complete the online application process and pay the fee on first cum first served basis, will be allotted the examination city of their choice as per availability in that particular city," the official notice reads.

Candidates would be able to apply for both -Paper 1 and Paper 2 on the official CTET website. Paper 1 is conducted for teachers who wish to teach Classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 is for those who wish to teach Classes 6 to 9. General and OBC candidates will have to pay Rs. 1000 for taking the first paper and Rs. 1200 for taking both the papers. SC, ST , PwDRs will have to pay Rs 500 for the paper I and Rs 600 for both papers.

