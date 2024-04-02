Advertisement

Are you aspiring to become a teacher in government schools from Class 1 to Class 8? If so, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is your gateway to fulfilling this dream. With the CTET July 2024 session around the corner, here's a comprehensive guide to help you navigate through the registration process, understand the exam pattern, and mark your calendar with essential dates.

CTET July 2024 Registration: Last Day Today!

The registration window for CTET July 2024 will close today, April 2. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the exam can apply online at ctet.nic.in. The step-by-step guide to register for CTET is given below.

How to Apply for CTET July 2024

Applying for CTET July 2024 is a simple and streamlined process. Visit the official CTET website at https://ctet.nic.in/ and follow the instructions to create an account, fill out the online form, upload necessary documents (photograph, signature, and educational certificates), and pay the application fee. Detailed guidelines and a user manual are available on the website to assist you every step of the way.

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official CTET website. The website URL is https://ctet.nic.in/.

Advertisement

Register: Look for the registration link on the homepage or in the navigation menu. Click on the link to start the registration process. You will need to provide basic details such as your name, email address, mobile number, and date of birth to create an account.

Fill out the Application Form: Once registered, log in to your account using the credentials you created. Fill out the CTET application form with accurate information. This includes personal details, educational qualifications, and other relevant information.

Advertisement

Upload Documents: You will be required to upload scanned copies of certain documents, such as your recent passport-sized photograph, signature, and academic certificates. Ensure that the documents meet the specified size and format requirements.

Pay the Application Fee: After filling out the application form and uploading the documents, proceed to pay the application fee. The fee amount may vary depending on your category (general, OBC, SC/ST, etc.). You can pay the fee online using net banking, debit card, credit card, or other available payment options.

Advertisement

Review and Submit: Before final submission, review all the information provided in the application form carefully. Make sure there are no errors or discrepancies. Once you are satisfied with the details, submit the application form.

Print Confirmation Page: After successful submission, a confirmation page will be generated. Print multiple copies of the confirmation page for future reference. This page contains important details such as your application number, registration number, and fee payment status.

Advertisement

Direct link to apply for CTET 2024.

Important Dates for CTET July 2024

Notification Date: March 7th, 2024

March 7th, 2024 Registration Start Date: March 7th, 2024

March 7th, 2024 Registration Last Date (Today): April 2nd, 2024

April 2nd, 2024 Expected Admit Card Release Date: To be announced

To be announced Exam Date: July 7, 2024

CTET Exam Pattern and Papers

The CTET exam consists of two papers tailored to different teaching levels:

Paper – I: For those aspiring to teach classes 1 to 5 (Primary Stage), covering topics like Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I and II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.

For those aspiring to teach classes 1 to 5 (Primary Stage), covering topics like Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I and II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. Paper – II: Aimed at candidates looking to teach classes 6 to 8 (Secondary Stage), including sections on Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I and II, Mathematics, and elective subjects.

CTET Admit Card 2024 Soon

Following the registration deadline, expect the CBSE to release admit cards for the CTET July 2024 exam in the coming weeks. Keep an eye on the official website for updates on the admit card download date. The CTET exam is scheduled for July 7, 2024.

Advertisement

Don't miss out on this opportunity to kickstart your teaching career! Register for CTET July 2024 today and take the first step towards making a difference in the lives of students across India.