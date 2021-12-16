CUCET 2022: Central Universities Common Entrance Test To Be Held In Multiple Languages

The Central University Common Entrance Test, or CUCET, will be held in multiple languages from the next academic session. In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar, informed the Upper House of Parliament that the Centre has decided that all national-level examinations in the country would be held in scheduled languages. The next CUCET examination will be conducted in about 12 languages, including Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Punjabi.

"The translation of the question papers in NEET (UG) has been done properly, from source to target and target to source, in 12 scheduled languages," informed Sarkar to the Rajya Sabha.

The National Testing Agency has already conducted the medical entrance exam, NEET (UG), engineering entrance, JEE (Main) 2021, and All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2021 in the scheduled languages. Meanwhile, the University Grant Commission (UGC) has asked vice-chancellors of all central universities across the country to take the necessary measures to conduct the CUCET Examination. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the CUCET exam every year, which includes central universities, including Assam University in Silchar, Central University of Gujarat, Central University of Punjab, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Central University of Jharkhand, and Central University of Kerala.

“After detailed deliberations, it was resolved that the common entrance for UG and PG may be conducted from the academic session 2022-23. For admissions to PhD, the NET score will be used, wherever feasible," said the letter from UGC on the CUCET exam.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative Image