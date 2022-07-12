CUET 2022: 15 Lakh To Take CUET-UG; Admit Cards For Phase 1 Today, Phase 2 On July 31

CUET 2022 Admit card: Ahead of CUET exam, the UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has shared some important details regarding the conduct of the CUET UG Exam. The Chairman said that nearly 14.9 lakh candidates are appearing in CUET which is going to be conducted in 2 phases. In the Phase 1 exams nearly 8 lakh 10 thousand students are participating and for the Phase 2 exams, nearly 6 lakh 80 thousand students will be participating. The UGC Chairman said that for phase 1 admit cards will be released today and CUET Admit Card for the Phase 2 Exams would be released on July 31, 2022. Once released, the link will be activated on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

As per the official notice, CUET UG is scheduled to take place from July 15, 16, 19 and 20, 2022 and then once again from August 4 to 10, 2022. Soon after the release of admit cards, applicants should check whether their names, photographs, and other personal details including CUET 2022 application form number are correct. If any discrepancies are found, the applicants must contact NTA and get the errors in the CUET admit card rectified.

"The Common University Entrance Test is going to be held in 500 cities in India & 10 cities outside the country. Nearly 14.9 lakh candidates are appearing in CUET which is going to be conducted in 2 phases," said UGC Chairman.

"Accordingly, Advance Intimation Slip for Examination City to all candidates with the date of Examination and City of Examination is being issued on https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/. The candidates are required to check/download the same using their Application Number and Date of Birth from the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/. The City Intimation Slip for each candidate has information relating to the Subjects / Language / Medium offered in Slot 1 and Slot 2 as well the date and City allotted," reads an official press statement issued by NTA on July 11, 2022.

CUET UG 2022: Here's how to download CUET 2022 admit cards