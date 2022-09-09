CUET 2022 Answer Key Out: Objection Raising Window Open Till Sept 10; Check All Details

The answer key for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has been released by the National Testing Agency. Candidates can download the NTA CUET UG Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website at cuet.samarath.ac.in. If the candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, they can object to it. Candidates must take note that this answer key is provisional in nature, and they can submit objections against it by tomorrow, September 10, 2022.

In order to download the answer key, candidates are required to enter their login credentials to download the provisional answer key. Along with the CUET UG Answer Key, NTA has also released the CUET UG Response. Candidates are required to pay Rs 200 per question challenged.

According to the official notice, "NTA will not entertain any challenge received without the processing fee or any other medium. The panel of subject experts will verify the grievances received from candidates and will issue the CUET UG final answer key, result after that." "If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly."

"Grievances of individual students about re-test their experience in CUET UG 2022 have also been considered, and such students are being informed through their registered email address. The re-test is scheduled on September 11, 2022," it added.

CUET 2022 Answer Key: Here's how to check

Step 1: To download the answer key, candidates are required to visit the official website of the Common University Entrance Test at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link that says, "Display of Provisional Answer Keys and Question Paper with Recorded Responses for the Answer Key Challenge for the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] - 2022 - Regulation."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page would open on the screen

Step 4: Then, enter the login credentials.

Step 4: Your CUET 2022 answer key will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Raise objections to the same, if any.

