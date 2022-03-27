CUET 2022: NTA Issues Guidelines For Conducting CUET UG, Registration Begins On April 2

National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued public notice related to conduct of the Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG)-2022 for Under Graduate Programmes in Central Universities for the Academic Session 2022-23. National Testing Agency has been given the responsibility of conducting the Undergraduate entrance tests for all the Central Universities (CUs) for the academic session 2022-2023. The benefits of conducting CUET have been mentioned below.

CUET: Features and benefits

CUET will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) across the country. The CUET UG will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and aspirants who desire to appear for the test, may refer to the Information Bulletin for admission to Undergraduate programmes of the desired Central Universities (CUs) for admission into the Undergraduate Programmes. UGC's notice reads, "The details of the programmes offered by Central Universities (CUs) is being made available on their respective websites."

Check important dates here

Online application forms for Undergraduate Programmes will be released on April 2, 2022

The deadline to register will end on April 30, 2022

CUET 2022: Check exam pattern & other details here

Syllabus: All questions in various testing areas will be benchmarked at the level of Class XII only. Students having studied Class XII Board syllabus would be able to do well in CUET (UG) – 2022.

All questions in various testing areas will be benchmarked at the level of Class XII only. Students having studied Class XII Board syllabus would be able to do well in CUET (UG) – 2022. Number of attempts: If any University permits students of previous years of class XII to take admission in the current year also, such students would also be eligible to appear in CUET (UG) – 2022.

If any University permits students of previous years of class XII to take admission in the current year also, such students would also be eligible to appear in CUET (UG) – 2022. Choice of Languages and Subjects: Generally the languages/subjects chosen should be the ones that a student has opted in his latest Class XII Board examination. However, if any University permits any flexibility in this regards, the same can be exercised under CUET (UG) -2022 also. Moreover, if the subject to be studied in the Undergraduate course is not available in the list of 27 Domain Specific Subject being offered, the candidate may choose the Subject closest to his choice.

CUET Mandatory For Admissions In UG Courses In Central Universities

University Grants Commission on March 22 issued a notice related to Common University Entrance Test. It is mandatory to appear in CUET for taking admission in Under Graduate courses from the academic year 2022-23. This is for taking admission in the UGC funded central universities across India.

UGC chairman on March 21 announced that the exam will be conducted in 13 languages. These languages are Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English. The exam will be conducted by National Testing Agency. UGC in its notice has mentioned that CUET may also be adopted by the State/ Private and Deemed to be Universities. For more details, one can click here.