CUET 2022: Registration And Application Correction Window Closes Today

CUET Registration 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to close the registration and application correction window on June 24, 2022. All those candidates who have not applied yet can do it today by logging in to cuet.samarth.ac.in. List of important dates and steps to fill application form are mentioned below.

CUET UG Registration 2022: Check important dates here

The window was reopened on June 23, 2022

The window will be closed on June 24, at 11:50 pm

CUET UG 2022 will be held between July 15 and 20, and August 4 and August 10, 2022

The notification further reads, "As of now 9,50,804 Candidates have registered for admission into 86 Universities out of which there are 43 Central Universities, 13 State Universities, 12 Deemed Universities and 18 Private Universities. The Candidates can take the test in any of the 13 mediums being offered, select any combination out of 33 languages and 27 unique subjects. One Candidate has applied in more than 5 Universities, on an average, and there are more than 54,000 unique combination of subjects chosen by various Candidates."

CUET 2022: Here is how to apply for CUET UG Exam

Step 1: Go to the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link given for ‘Registration’.

Step 3: In the next step, enter the required credentials and then login.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload all documents required.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future references.

CUET UG 2022: Overview

The first edition of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) will be conducted from July 15 to August 10, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Wednesday. Over 11 lakh candidates have registered for the first edition of CUET. University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar had in March announced that CUET scores, and not Class 12 marks, would be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and that the central universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.