CUET 2022: Registration Begins Today, Check Application Steps & Other Details Here

National Testing Agency is scheduled to begin the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022) registration on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Through CUET, candidates will be getting admission in any of the 45 central universities of India. Interested and eligible candidates will have to get themselves registered online on the official website of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET registration steps that have to be followed is mentioned below. List of important dates has also been attached.

CUET UG 2022: Check important dates here

Application link will be activated on April 1, 2022

The deadline to register is April 30, 2022

The CUET (UG) 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode by National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam will be divided into three sections: section IA will have 13 languages and section IB will have 19 languages. Section II will have 27 domain-specific subjects, and section III will have a general examination, according to the CUET.

CUET UG registration: Here is a step-by-step guide for registration

Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, they will have to get themselves registered. Use the registration details to log in

Post logging in, candidates will have to fill the application form and upload all the required documents

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page

Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

CUET to be conducted twice a year from 2023 by NTA: UGC Chairman

It has recently been announced that it will be compulsory for central universities to take admission through CUET. UGC is planning to conduct the exam twice a year from 2022. To which UGC Chairman said, "To begin with CUET will be conducted once this year but NTA will consider conducting the exam at least twice a year from next session. The entrance exam will not just be limited to Central Universities but also private varsities. Several prominent private universities have indicated that they would like to come on board and admit students through CUET."

Asked whether the exam will lead to a “coaching culture” for undergraduate admissions, the chairman said, “The exam will simply not require any coaching so there is no question of it giving push to a coaching culture. The exam will be completely based on class 12 syllabus. Lot of students are getting concerned whether the exam will also have questions from class 11 syllabus. The answer is a clear no”.