CUET 2022: Registration Forms Released For Participating Universities In CUET 2022

CUET 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET 2022 registration form to be filled by Central Universities for CUET 2022, on its official website. Universities that are participating in the Central University Entrance Test 2022 have to fill this form. The CUET registration form is available on the official website- nta.ac.in and https://www.nta.ac.in/cuetexam. However, the CUET 2022 registration portal for students will open on April 2.

"The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been assigned the task of conducting the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CU-CET) for both Undergraduate/ Integrated (UI) and Post Graduate (PG) programmes. Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CU-CET), for admission to different programmes of the participating Central Universities, will provide a single window opportunity to the students to seek admission in these participating Universities / Institute(s) across the country," the official website of NTA CUET reads.

The CUET registration form for the central universities includes details like name, address and other details of the NAAC Accreditation, NAAC CGPA & AISHE Code. The form requires details of the universitites that will accept the CUET scores for admission into the college.

CUET syllabus, benefits, exam pattern & other details

Syllabus: All questions in various testing areas will be benchmarked at the level of Class XII only. Students having studied Class XII Board syllabus would be able to do well in CUET (UG) – 2022. UGC chairman said that the syllabus of Common University Entrance Test for central universities for undergraduate admissions in central universities will be based on NCERT syllabus of Class 12.

Number of attempts: If any University permits students of previous years of class XII to take admission in the current year also, such students would also be eligible to appear in CUET (UG) – 2022

Choice of Languages and Subjects: CUET will be conducted in 13 languages. These languages are English, Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bengali, Assamese, Marathi, Kanada, Odia, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil. The exam will be conducted by National Testing Agency. UGC in its notice has mentioned that CUET may also be adopted by the State/ Private and Deemed to be Universities. For more details, one can visit the official website. If the subject to be studied in the Undergraduate course is not available in the list of 27 Domain Specific Subject being offered, the candidate may choose the Subject closest to his choice.

Pattern: The CUET UG will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) and will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) across the country.