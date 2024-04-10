×

Updated December 16th, 2022 at 11:46 IST

CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

The National Testing Agency on Friday said medical entrance examination NEET-UG will be conducted on May 7, 2023.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
CUET, NEET
Shutterstock | Image:self
The National Testing Agency on Friday said medical entrance examination NEET-UG will be conducted on May 7, 2023.

The second edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023, it announced.

"The schedule for all crucial exams has been announced this year in advance," a senior NTA official added.

On Thursday, the agency said engineering entrance exam JEE-Main would be conducted from January 24 to 31, except on Republic Day. The second session of the exam will be held in April and applications for the exam will be accepted from December 15 to January 12, it added. 

Published December 16th, 2022 at 11:46 IST

