Last Updated:

CUET Admit Card 2022 For Phase 5 Released, Click On Direct Link To Download

CUET admit card 2022 for phase 5 has been released by the National Testing Agency. It can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
CUET Admit Card 2022

Image: Unsplash


CUET 2022 Admit Card: National Testing Agency has released the admit card for Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022. The CUET UG 2022 admit card has been released for the Phase 5 exam. In order to download call letters, candidates should be ready with their registration number and password. The CUET UG Phase 5 admit card can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. 

In CUET Phase 5 exam, 2.01 lakh candidates are expected to appear. As per the schedule released by NTA, this CUET UG Phase 5 exam will begin on August 21 and will conclude on August 23, 2022. The direct link to download CUET Admit Card 2022 is mentioned below.

CUET 2022 Phase 5 admit card: Follow these steps to download hall tickets 

  • Step 1: Candidates should go to the official website of Common University Entrance Test - cuet.samarth.ac.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, either click on the notice that reads, 'Release of Admit Cards for Phase 5 of Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)-2022] Examination to be held on 21, 22, and 23 August 2022 –Reg' or click on the 'Download Admit Card' link.
  • Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to log in
  • Step 4: Post logging in, the CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 admit card will be displayed on screen
  • Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same
  • Step 6: Candidates should take its printout for future references
  • Here is the direct link to download CUET 2022 admit card (CLICK HERE)

Official notice on CUET UG Phase 5 Admit Card 2022 reads, "The grievances of candidates regarding subject combination, medium, question paper, etc. (if any) can be sent to cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in. Candidates must mention their Application Number while sending their grievance. The grievances will be addressed and examination for such candidates, if required, will also be conducted during Phase 6."

READ | Technical glitches in CUET not a setback, won't hurry up plan to merge with JEE, NEET: UGC Chief
READ | CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 exam to begin tomorrow, check exam day guidelines here
READ | CUET UG 2022 phase 5 admit card to be out today, here's how to download hall tickets
READ | CUET UG 4th phase: Students claim centres changing at last minute, seek clarity on retest
READ | CUET UG Phase 4 Day 2 Analysis: Students find overall paper 'easy'; Check paper analysis
COMMENT