CUET Admit Card 2022 For Phase 5 Released, Click On Direct Link To Download

CUET 2022 Admit Card: National Testing Agency has released the admit card for Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022. The CUET UG 2022 admit card has been released for the Phase 5 exam. In order to download call letters, candidates should be ready with their registration number and password. The CUET UG Phase 5 admit card can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.
In CUET Phase 5 exam, 2.01 lakh candidates are expected to appear. As per the schedule released by NTA, this CUET UG Phase 5 exam will begin on August 21 and will conclude on August 23, 2022. The direct link to download CUET Admit Card 2022 is mentioned below.
Official notice on CUET UG Phase 5 Admit Card 2022 reads, "The grievances of candidates regarding subject combination, medium, question paper, etc. (if any) can be sent to cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in. Candidates must mention their Application Number while sending their grievance. The grievances will be addressed and examination for such candidates, if required, will also be conducted during Phase 6."