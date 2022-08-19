CUET Admit Card 2022 For Phase 5 Released, Click On Direct Link To Download

CUET 2022 Admit Card: National Testing Agency has released the admit card for Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022. The CUET UG 2022 admit card has been released for the Phase 5 exam. In order to download call letters, candidates should be ready with their registration number and password. The CUET UG Phase 5 admit card can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

In CUET Phase 5 exam, 2.01 lakh candidates are expected to appear. As per the schedule released by NTA, this CUET UG Phase 5 exam will begin on August 21 and will conclude on August 23, 2022. The direct link to download CUET Admit Card 2022 is mentioned below.

CUET 2022 Phase 5 admit card: Follow these steps to download hall tickets

Step 1: Candidates should go to the official website of Common University Entrance Test - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, either click on the notice that reads, 'Release of Admit Cards for Phase 5 of Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)-2022] Examination to be held on 21, 22, and 23 August 2022 –Reg' or click on the 'Download Admit Card' link.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to log in

Step 4: Post logging in, the CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 admit card will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Step 6: Candidates should take its printout for future references

Here is the direct link to download CUET 2022 admit card (CLICK HERE)