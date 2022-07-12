CUET Admit Card 2022: Here's How To Download Call Letters Online

CUET Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency is scheduled to release the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) admit card on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. NTA has already notified that the CUET admit card will be released at 6 PM. At the scheduled time, the admit card link will be activated on the list of official websites mentioned below.

CUET UG 2022: List of official websites

cuet.samarth.ac.in nta.ac.in

In order to download the hall tickets, registered candidates should be ready with their application number and date of birth. The CUET UG 2022 call letter will include details such as candidate’s name, roll number, entrance exam date, timing, exam centre details, photo of the candidate with signature, and instructions.

CUET 2022: Check important dates here

CUET 2022 admit card will be released on July 12 at 6 pm

CUET 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted between July 15 and August 20, 2022

Soon after the release of admit cards, applicants should check whether their names, photographs, and other personal details including CUET 2022 application form number are correct. If any discrepancies are found, the applicants must contact NTA and get the errors in the CUET admit card rectified.

CUET 2022 will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode in 13 languages. These languages English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. In addition to these, there are 19 other languages including French, German, Japanese, Russian, Bodo, and Santhali which can be opted if the candidate wants to enroll in a UG degree in languages.

Through CUET UG test, candidates will be eligible to take admission to any of the 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities, and 18 private universities. The NTA CUET exam will be held in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India. For more details, candidates can go to the official websites mentioned above.

