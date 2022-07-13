CUET Admit Card 2022 Out: Here's Direct Link To Download CUET UG Hall Tickets

CUET Admit card 2022: National Testing Agency has released the CUET UG admit cards for Phase 1 on July 12, 2022. Earlier the admit cards were supposed to be out at 6 pm but it was released much later. Hall tickets which have been released are for the CUET UG 2022 which will be conducted between July 15 and August 20, 2022.

More than 9.5 lakh candidates have registered for the CUET Phase 1 exams. On July 12, the UGC Chairman announced that the Phase 2 admit cards will be released by July 31 and the exams will be conducted between August 4 and August 20, 2022. Registered candidates can follow these steps to download their admit cards online.

CUET UG Admit card 2022: Here's how to download hall tickets

Step 1: After the admit cards are released, candidates are required to visit the official website—https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Download Link.

Step 3: Automatically, the login page of the admit card will open on the screen.

Step 4: Now, candidates are required to enter their credentials, such as their registration number, date of birth, and other details.

Step 5: The CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

CUET hall ticket download (Click here)

About CUET 2022

CUET 2022 will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode in 13 languages. These languages English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. In addition to these, there are 19 other languages including French, German, Japanese, Russian, Bodo, and Santhali which can be opted if the candidate wants to enroll in a UG degree in languages.

Through CUET UG test, candidates will be eligible to take admission to any of the 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities, and 18 private universities. The NTA CUET exam will be held in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India. For more details, candidates can go to the official websites mentioned above.