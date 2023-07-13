CUET Final Answer Key 2023 Out, 411 Question Dropped; Results Expected Soon

National Testing Agency has released the final answer key for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023. The exam was conducted from May 21, 2023, to June 23 in 9 phases in 387 cities across India and 24 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates. Candidates can check the CUET final answer key 2023 by visiting the official website of NTA- nta.ac.in.

A total of 411 answers have been dropped. NTA released the provisional answer key on June 29. Candidates were invited to raise objections till July 1. However, UGC chairman Jagdesh Kumar later announced that NTA will be posting the corrected provisional keys every night for the next few days. Hence, the candidates can still write to NTA indicating possible errors.

"CUET-UG 2023: Although the key challenge period is over, for the next few days, NTA will be posting the corrected provisional keys every night, and candidates can still write to NTA indicating possible errors," he tweeted. "During this phase, candidates need not pay any fee. Candidates may please visit the NTA website for details," he added.

How to download CUET UG Final Answer Key

Step 1: To download the answer key, candidates are required to visit the official website of the Common University Entrance Test at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link that says, "Display of Final Answer Keys for the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] - 2023."

Step 3: Automatically, a new PDF file will open

Step 4: Match the answer keys with your response IDs.

Step 5: Download the file.

CUET UG result 2023

With the release of CUET final answer keys, candidates can soon expect the results. NTA is expected to declare CUET UG results 2023 in a day or two. Earlier, UGC chairman had announced that CUET UG results will be announced by July 15. Once released, the results will be available on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.