CUET PG 2022: Admit Card Expected To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

CUET PG 2022: The admit card for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate CUET PG 2022 is expected to be released sometime soon. As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the date and time of the declaration of the hall tickets, but it is expected that the hall ticket for the entrance examination will be released a week before the commencement of the examination. According to the schedule, the CUET PG 2022 examination will begin on September 1 and continue till September 11, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the CUET PG 2022 admit card by visiting the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. This year, a total of 3.57 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the CUET 2022 Examination.

Important Dates

Advance City Intimation Slip: August 20(tentative).

Downloading of Admit Card from NTA Website: August 26(tentative).

CUET PG 2022 Exam Dates: The examination will be held on September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11, 2022.

CUET PG: Here's how to download the admit card

Step 1: To download the CUET PG Admit Card, candidates need to visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the admit card link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

About Exam

CUET (PG) 2022 will be held in Computer Based Test mode only.

CUET (PG) 2022 will be conducted in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for language and Sahitya Papers.

As per the CUET PG Information Bulletin 2022, the examination will be held for a duration of two hours.

The first shift will begin from 10:00 am till 12:00 pm. The second shift will be held from 03:00 pm till 5:00 pm.

