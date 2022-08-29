CUET PG 2022 Admit Card For Phase 1 Exam Out, Here's How To Check Hall Tickets

CUET PG 2022 admit card: National testing agency has released the hall tickets or admit cards for CUET PG exam 2022. Registered candidates who will be taking the exam can download their admit cards now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. In order to download the same, they should be ready with their registration number and password. The direct link to download admit card has also been attached.

Follow these steps that download CUET PG 2022 admit card

Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should visit the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link which says “Admit Card – Phase 1 of CUET PG 2022”

In the next step, they will have to enter their application number, date of birth and other credentials

Post submitting the details, the CUET PG Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and go through the details mentioned on it

Take its printout for future references

CUET PG 2022: Guidelines to be followed

Candidates should know that admit card will not be sent by post

Candidate must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made thereon

Candidates should make sure to carry printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to carry the same, they may not be allowed to take the exam.

Candidates should know that the issue of admit card will not necessarily mean the acceptance of eligibility which will be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process, as mentioned in the CUET PG notification.

CUET PG 2022: Check exam schedule here

CUET PG 2022 is scheduled to be held on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, and 11. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The CUET PG exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 10 am and will continue till 12 pm. The second shift will be conducted between 3 pm and 5 pm. The paper will consist of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs) divided into two sections - Part A and Part B. The part A of the CUET question paper will have 25 MCQs while part B of the question paper will have 75 objective-type questions.

Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website- nta.ac.in, cuet.nta.nic.in for latest updates on the exam. They can contact the help desk at 011-40759000/ 011-69227700 or email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in .