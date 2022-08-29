CUET PG 2022 Admit Card For Phase 1 Exam Out, Here's How To Check Hall Tickets

Quick links:
Image: Pexels
CUET PG 2022 admit card: National testing agency has released the hall tickets or admit cards for CUET PG exam 2022. Registered candidates who will be taking the exam can download their admit cards now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. In order to download the same, they should be ready with their registration number and password. The direct link to download admit card has also been attached.
CUET PG 2022 is scheduled to be held on September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, and 11. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The CUET PG exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 10 am and will continue till 12 pm. The second shift will be conducted between 3 pm and 5 pm. The paper will consist of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs) divided into two sections - Part A and Part B. The part A of the CUET question paper will have 25 MCQs while part B of the question paper will have 75 objective-type questions.
Candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website- nta.ac.in, cuet.nta.nic.in for latest updates on the exam. They can contact the help desk at 011-40759000/ 011-69227700 or email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in .