CUET PG 2022 Admit Card Likely To Be Released Today For Next Phase; Here's How To Download

The admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate (CUET PG) is expected to be released today, September 8, 2022, by the National Testing Agency, NTA. Once released, candidates -- who will appear in the next phase of the CUET PG exam -- will be able to download their admit cards by visiting the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.

The hall tickets will be released for the examination that will be conducted for the admissions to various universities that accept CUET PG scores. In order to download the admit card, candidates are required to enter their application number. Recently, NTA released a notice regarding the CUET PG Examination. The agency said that some papers would be held for two days since the number of students writing the examination is large. Meanwhile, it is advised that students keep their login details ready to download their CUET-PG admit cards for the upcoming exams. It is recommended that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

CUET PG 2022 Admit Card: Here's how to download hall ticket

Step 1: To download the CUET PG 2022 Admit Card, candidates must visit the CUET website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the CUET 2022 PG Admit Card link - cuet.samarth.ac.in .

. Step 3: A new page would open automatically.

Step 4: Candidates are then required to enter their registration number or application number and click on the "search" button.

Step 5: The CUET PG Hall Ticket 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Take a printout of the CUET PG Admit Card 2022 for future needs.

Details Mentioned on the admit card

Name of Candidate.

Roll Number.

Gender.

Photograph and Signature.

Subject of Exam.

Medium of Exam.

Duration of Exam

Reporting Time.

Name of Exam Centre.

Address of Exam Centre.

Centre Code.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative