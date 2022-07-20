CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens Today, NTA Issues Important Notice

CUET PG Exam 2022: The application/registration process for CUET PG 2022 closed on July 19, 2022, and now the National Testing Agency has opened the application correction window for CUET PG 2022 today, July 20, 2022. All those candidates who have filled in the application form and now want to make changes to it can do so by visiting the official website of CUET - cuet.nta.nic.in. The application form correction window will close on July 22, 2022.

Official Notice

According to the official notice, "Carefully check eligibility of the courses offered by the universities where the applicant is desirous of taking admission. It will be the sole responsibility of the applicant to check the course, eligibility, and the university offering the course. The University of Hyderabad has withdrawn the course M.Sc. Ocean and Atmospheric Science (PGQP34) as informed vide Corrigendum II dated 3 June 2022."

"Students who had already applied prior to the withdrawal are requested to make modifications. JNU has withdrawn the course Development and Labour Studies from (PGQP20) and placed it under a new paper code (PGQP79) as mentioned in Corrigendum III dated 9 June 2022. BHU has withdrawn the courses Jyotish Phalit and Jyotish Ganit from (PGQP74) and placed them under new paper codes (PGQP80) and (PGQP81) as mentioned in Corrigendum IV. The University of Jharkhand has withdrawn the course Sanskrit (PGQP14) and Psychology (PGQP46). Delhi Technology University has withdrawn from CUET (PG) 2022 vide Corrigendum V dated 20 June 2022."

CUET 2022: Here's how to edit CUET PG 2022 Application Form

Step 1: To edit the CUET PG 2022, candidates need to visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, " Correction for CUET (PG) -2022 ".

". Step 3: Then, enter the login credentials such as Application No and Password.

Step 4: Now, make the necessary changes and submit the application form.

Step 5: Once done, download the CUET PG 2022 Application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Here's direct link to check CUET Official Notice - CLICK HERE

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)