CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window To Close Today, Here's How To Make Changes

CUET PG 2022 application correction window will be closed by National Testing Agency on August 24, 2022. All those candidates who have already got themselves registered and want to make changes in application can do it now. Concerned candidates can change the details mentioned on NTA CUET PG 2022 by August 24, 2022.
The steps that candidates will have to follow to make changes in application are mentioned below. The schedule details can also be checked here. For more details, they can go to cuet.nta.nic.in.
"Corrections to the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of an additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on 24 August, 2022," reads the official notice.
CUET PG 2022: Follow these steps to make changes in application form
- Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should log in using their application number and password
- Step 3: Make the necessary corrections and submit
- Step 4: Review the same, download and take print out
CUET PG 2022: Here's how to download the admit card online
- Step 1: To download the CUET PG Admit Card, candidates need to visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.
- Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the admit card link.
- Step 3: In the next step, enter the required details
- Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Step 5: It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the admit card for future reference.
CUET PG 2022: Check schedule details here
- CUET PG 2022 will be held from September 1 to 11, 2022. The exam will be conducted in 500 cities in India and 13 cities abroad. A total of around 3.5 lakh students are set to appear for the same as per official notice.
- Exams will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. The afternoon shift will be conducted between 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The CUET PG exam will be held for a duration of two hours.