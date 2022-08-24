CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window To Close Today, Here's How To Make Changes

CUET PG 2022 application correction window will be closed by National Testing Agency on August 24, 2022. All those candidates who have already got themselves registered and want to make changes in application can do it now. Concerned candidates can change the details mentioned on NTA CUET PG 2022 by August 24, 2022.

The steps that candidates will have to follow to make changes in application are mentioned below. The schedule details can also be checked here. For more details, they can go to cuet.nta.nic.in.

"Corrections to the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of an additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) upto 11:50 pm on 24 August, 2022," reads the official notice.

CUET PG 2022: Follow these steps to make changes in application form

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should log in using their application number and password

Step 3: Make the necessary corrections and submit

Step 4: Review the same, download and take print out

CUET PG 2022: Here's how to download the admit card online

Step 1: To download the CUET PG Admit Card, candidates need to visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the admit card link.

Step 3: In the next step, enter the required details

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

CUET PG 2022: Check schedule details here