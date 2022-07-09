CUET PG 2022: Deadline To Apply Closes Tomorrow, Here's How To Apply Online

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be closing the application window for CUET PG on July 10, 2022. Interested candidates, who have not applied yet, can apply. They can get themselves registered by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2022: Check official notification highlights here

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 19.05.2022 and 18.06.2022 , NTA has decided to extend the last date of submission of Online Application Form for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)-2022],” the NTA said in a statement

Official notification further reads, “The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further chance of correction will be provided to the candidates after the above mentioned correction policy.”

CUET PG 2022: Check important dates here

The registration link was activated on May 19, 2022

Last date to submit the application form is July 10, 2022 (up to 05.00 pm)

Last date for payment of application fee online is July 11, 2022 (up to 11.50 pm)

Application correction window will be activated on July 12, 2022

The deadline to correct the details in application will end on July 14, 2022

Hall ticket release date has not been announced yet

The exam is expected to be conducted in July's third week

Admission will be held in the last week of July

NTA CUET 2022: List of official websites

cuet.samarth.ac.in cuet.nta.nic.in

Follow these steps to fill CUET PG 2022 application form

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on CUET PG 2022 apply online button

Step 3: Then the candidates will have to get themselves registered using their mobile number, Email ID, and other details

Step 4: Candidates should upload a photograph, a scanned copy of the signature, and other required documents

Step 5: Cross-check the details, pay the CUET 2022 application fee and click on submit

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

About CUET PG 2022

Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) is being conducted for admission into PG programmes in Central and participating Universities for academic session 2022-23. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country.