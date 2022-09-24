CUET PG 2022 Final Answer Key Released, Here's Direct Link To Check

The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) final answer key has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, September 24, 2022. The CUET PG final answer key 2022 has been issued for all the shifts of the entrance test held between September 1 and September 12. The cuet.nta.nic.in website is hosting the CUET final answer key for 2022.

Earlier, the provisional CUET PG answer key and the recorded responses of the candidates were released by the testing agency on September 16, 2022. The authorities would release the CUET UG 2022 result on the basis of the CUET final answer key. According to the official information, several questions have been dropped from the CUET PG 2022 question paper, the marks of which will be awarded to all candidates.

CUET PG Final Answer Key 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download the CUET PG Final Answer Key 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the CUET PG answer key download link.

Step 3: The CUET 2022 Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download and check the responses.

Here's direct link to check CUET PG Final Answer Key 2022 - Click Here

CUET PG Exam 2022 was held for multiple choice questions (MCQs). The evaluation of the MCQs of all the test papers will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks scored by the candidates will be considered further for computation of the CUET PG result 2022. However, for multi-shift papers, raw or actual marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts or sessions will be converted to NTA Score. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

