CUET PG 2022 Notification Out: Check Registration Link, Important Dates, Exam Pattern Here

CUET PG Notification 2022: National Testing Agency has released the notification for CUET-PG 2022 and has also activated the registration link. UGC Chairman on May 19 announced that Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) for post-graduate admissions will be conducted in July last week. The application window for CUET PG has been activated on May 19 and the deadline to apply will end on June 18, 2022.

UGC Chairman tweeted about NTA CUET PG, "Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) for post-graduate admissions to be held in last week of July 2022. Application Form submission will start today on NTA website. Programmes details will be available on websites of participating Central Universities & other Universities."

CUET 2022: Check exam pattern and other details

CUET PG 2022: Check important dates here

The application link has been activated on May 19, 2022

The deadline to apply ends on June 18, 2022

Last date of successful transaction of examination fee is June 19, 2022

The application correction window will be activated on June 20, 2022

The deadline to apply will end on June 22, 2022

Admit card release date has not been announced yet

The exam is expected to be conducted in July second week

Admission will be held in last week of July

Follow these steps to fill CUET PG application form

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites cuet.samarth.ac.in or cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CUET PG 2022 apply online button

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to register using their mobile number, Email ID, and other details

Step 4: Cross-check the details mentioned in application form, upload photograph, a scanned copy of the signature, and other required documents.

Step 5: Pay the CUET 2022 application fee and submit the form

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply

Official notice reads, "Multiple Application Forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted at any cost. The recent photograph to be submitted should be either in colour or black & white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background"

About CUET 2022

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is being introduced for admission into UG/ PG programmes in Central and participating Universities for academic session 2022-23. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from North-East and from rural and other remote areas and help to establish better connect with the Universities. A single Examination will enable the Candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various Central Universities. The CUET (PG) - 2022 will be conducted in CBT mode in 02 shifts for admissions in the next academic session.