CUET PG 2022: NTA Activates Application Correction Link, Here's How To Make Changes

NTA has activated the CUET-PG 2022, application correction window. Registered candidates who want to make changes in application should make sure to do it by August 23, 2022. For doing teh same, they will have to go to the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

“Corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) up to 11:50 pm on 24 August, 2022”, reads the official website.

CUET PG 2022: Follow these steps to make changes

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

Login using Application No, Password

Make the necessary corrections and submit

Download and take print out

CUET PG: Here's how to download the admit card

Step 1: To download the CUET PG Admit Card, candidates need to visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the admit card link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

About Exam

CUET (PG) 2022 will be held in Computer Based Test mode only.

CUET (PG) 2022 will be conducted in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for language and Sahitya Papers.

As per the CUET PG Information Bulletin 2022, the examination will be held for a duration of two hours.

The first shift will begin from 10:00 am till 12:00 pm. The second shift will be held from 03:00 pm till 5:00 pm.

NTA adds 8 new universities & courses for admission

National Testing Agency, through a notice in May 2022 announced that new universities and new courses have been added for admission. The notice is available on the official website and can be checked by following the step mentioned below. Highlights of the notification can be checked here. The official notice highlights that a total of 8 new universities have been added. The list of the same is attached below. Apart from the list of universities mentioned below, some courses have been added and deleted by various participating universities.

List of universities added by NTA