CUET PG 2022: NTA Extends Application Deadline To July 10, Here's How To Apply

CUET PG 2022: National Testing Agency, through a notice announced that the deadline to apply for CUET PG has been extended. As per the revised schedule, the deadline to apply will now end on July 10, 2022. Highlights of the notification can be checked here. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 19.05.2022 and 18.06.2022 , NTA has decided to extend the last date of submission of Online Application Form for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)-2022],” the National Testing Agency said in a statement

CUET PG 2022: Check important dates here

The application was activated on May 19, 2022.

Last date to submit the application form has been extended to July 10, 2022 (up to 05.00 pm)

Last date for payment of application fee online is July 11, 2022 (up to 11.50 pm)

Application correction window will be opened on July 12, 2022.

The deadline to correct the details in application will end on July 14, 2022.

Admit card release date has not been announced yet.

The exam is expected to be conducted in July's third week.

Admission will be held in the last week of July.

NTA CUET 2022: Official websites

cuet.samarth.ac.in cuet.nta.nic.in

Follow these steps to fill CUET PG application form

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites mentioned above.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CUET PG 2022 apply online button.

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to register using their mobile number, Email ID and other details.

Step 4: Cross-check the details mentioned in the application form, upload a photograph, a scanned copy of the signature, and other required documents.

Step 5: Pay the CUET 2022 application fee and submit the form.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

NTA adds 8 new universities & courses for admission

National Testing Agency, through a notice announced that the new universities and new courses have been added for admission. The official notice highlights that a total of 8 new universities have been added. The list of the same is attached below. Apart from the list of universities mentioned below, some courses have been added and deleted by various participating universities.

List of universities added by NTA