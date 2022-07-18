CUET PG 2022 Registration Deadline Ends Today, Here's How To Fill Application Form

CUET PG 2022 Registration: National Testing Agency will be closing the registration window for CUET PG 2022 on July 18, 2022. Earlier the deadline to apply was July 10, which was extended till July 18, 2022. All those candidates who are interested and eligible for applying should make sure to submit the filled form today. Any applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. List of official websites, important dates, and registration steps can be checked here.

While exctending the registration deadline, NTA wrote, “In continuation to the Public Notice dated 19.05.2022, 18.06.2022 and 02.07.2022 , NTA has decided to extend the last date of submission of Online Application Form for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)-2022]”.

NTA CUET 2022: List of official websites

cuet.samarth.ac.in cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2022: Check the list of important dates here

The registration window was activated on May 19, 2022

Earlier the last date to submit the application form was July 10, 2022 (up to 05.00 pm)

Last date to fill the form is July 18, 2022

Last date for payment of application fee online is available till July 19, 2022

Application correction window will be activated on July 20, 2022

Deadline to make corrections will be July 22, 2022

Hall ticket release date has not been announced yet

The exam is expected to be conducted in July fourth week

Admission is expected to take place in August 2022

Step-by-step guide to fill CUET PG 2022 application form