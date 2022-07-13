CUET PG 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Till July 18, Check Application Steps Here

CUET PG 2022 Registration: National Testing Agency has once again extended the deadline to apply for CUET PG 2022. Earlier the deadline to apply was July 10, which has been extended till July 18, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet should make sure to get themselves registered by deadline. Any applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted in any case. Interested candidates can get themselves registered by following the steps mentioned below.

“In continuation to the Public Notice dated 19.05.2022, 18.06.2022 and 02.07.2022 , NTA has decided to extend the last date of submission of Online Application Form for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)-2022]”, read the official notice.

NTA CUET 2022: List of official websites

cuet.samarth.ac.in

cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2022: Check list of important dates

The registration link was activated on May 19, 2022

Last date to submit the application form was July 10, 2022 (up to 05.00 pm)

It has been extended till July 18, 2022

Last date for payment of application fee online is available till July 19, 2022

Application correction window will be activated on July 20, 2022

It will close on July 22, 2022

Hall ticket release date has not been announced yet

The exam is expected to be conducted in July fourth week

Admission is expected to take place in August 2022

Here is how to fill CUET PG 2022 application form

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on CUET PG 2022 apply online button

Step 3: Then the candidates will have to get themselves registered using their mobile number, Email ID, and other details

Step 4: Candidates should upload a photograph, a scanned copy of the signature, and other required documents

Step 5: Cross-check the details, pay the CUET 2022 application fee and click on submit

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

About CUET PG 2022

Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) is being conducted for admission into PG programmes in Central and participating Universities for academic session 2022-23. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country.