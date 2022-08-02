CUET PG 2022 To Begin On September 1, Check Official Notice & Exam Schedule Here

CUET PG 2022 DATE: In a major development, the UGC Chairman has announced the CUET PG exam dates on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. National Testing Agency will be conducting the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 66 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. UGC Chairman through a tweet mentioned that the CUET PG 2022 exams will be conducted between September 1 and September 7 and September 9 and September 11, 2022.

The dates for CUET (PG) – 2022 are: 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 September 2022. The dates of Advance City Intimation and Release of Admit Card will be announced later on. The detailed Schedule along with the Test Paper Code and Shift/Time will be announced by NTA. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) August 2, 2022

CUET PG 2022: List of official websites

nta.ac.in cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET (PG) will provide a single window opportunity for students to seek admission to participating Universities across the country. It will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode for 3.57 lacs candidates in approx. 500 Cities and 13 Cities outside India. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the list of websites mentioned above for the latest updates regarding the examination. For any queries related to the common university entrance test, candidates can write to cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

NTA adds 8 new universities & courses for admission

National Testing Agency, through a notice in May 2022 announced that new universities and new courses have been added for admission. The notice is available on the official website and can be checked by following the step mentioned below. Highlights of the notification can be checked here.

The official notice highlights that a total of 8 new universities have been added. The list of the same is attached below. Apart from the list of universities mentioned below, some courses have been added and deleted by various participating universities.

List of universities added by NTA