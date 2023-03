CUET PG 2023 Forms Out For Admissions To 142 Universities; Check List Of Universities Here

National Testing Agency has started the online application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for postgraduate programmes. Aspirants who wish to take admission to postgraduate programmes in central and participating universities including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities can apply for CUET PG 2023 online. A list of all central and participating universities has been given below. The last date to apply for the common entrance test is April 19.

CUET PG 2023: Important Dates

The application link has been activated on March 20

The deadline to apply ends on April 19, up to 5 pm

The last date for successful transaction of the examination fee is April 19, up to 11.50 pm

The application correction window will be active from April 20 to April 30

Duration of online CBT exam- 120 minutes.

List of CUET PG participating universities