CUET PG 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Again Till May 11; Full Details Here

CUET PG 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has further extended the deadline to register for CUET PG 2023. The deadline was earlier scheduled to close on April 20. It was then extended till May 5. Now the deadline has been pushed further to May 11. Aspirants can apply online at cuet.samarth.ac.in or cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET PG 2023 is scheduled to be held between June 5 and 12.

"The Registration for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG) – 2023] was over on 05 May 2023. Correction facility was given to the candidates from 06 to 08 May 2023. Meanwhile, numerous emails have been received from the candidates and also forwarded by UGC to open the registration window again for applying for CUET (PG) – 2023 as applicants could not complete their registration due to various unavoidable reasons. To support the students’ community, it has been decided to re-open the registration for receiving online Application Forms for Common University Entrance Test (PG) – 2023...," the official notice reads.

CUET PG 2023: Revised Dates

Last date for submission of online Application Form- 11 May 2023 (Up to 09 P.M.)

Last date for payment of fee online - 05 May 2023 (Up to 11:50 P.M.)

Correction in particulars of online Application Form- May 12- 13

"The correction window will be opened once again only for applicants who have applied now and who have not used the option of editing their application form in the correction window period from 06 May 2023 to 08 May 2023," the notice reads.

Aspirants who wish to take admission to postgraduate programmes in central and participating universities including State Universities, Deemed, and Private Universities can apply for CUET PG 2023 online. A list of all central and participating universities can be checked by clicking here.

How to apply for CUET-PG 2023