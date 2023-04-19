Last Updated:

CUET PG 2023 Registration Window Closing Today; Will The Deadline Be Extended? Check Here

CUET PG 2023: Today is the last date to apply for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2023. However, the deadline is expected to be extended. See details.

Entrance Exams
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
CUET PG 2023

Image: Shutterstock


CUET PG 2023: Today is the last date to apply for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2023. The online application process began on March 20. As per schedule, April 19 is the deadline to apply for CUET PG. However, as per UGC Chief Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar's statement to a media house, the deadline is likely to be extended till May 5. 

However, there has been no official confirmation about the extension of the deadline yet. Once announced, the notice of the CUET PG deadline extension will be uploaded on the NTA website- nta.ac.in and CUET website as well. Candidates are advised to not delay their registration process and complete it right away. 

Aspirants who wish to take admission to postgraduate programmes in central and participating universities including State Universities, Deemed, and Private Universities can apply for CUET PG 2023 online. A list of all central and participating universities can be checked by clicking here.  

How to apply for CUET-PG 2023

  • Step 1: Visit any of the official websites cuet.samarth.ac.in or cuet.nta.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on CUET PG 2023 apply online button
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to register themselves by providing their mobile number, Email ID, and other details
  • Step 4: Now log in using the registration number and other credentials.  
  • Step 5: Fill up the CUET PG form and upload the required documents and images properly
  • Step 6: Pay the CUET PG 2023 application fee and submit the form
  • Step 7: Download the confirmation page for future reference
READ | Highest applications for CUET-UG from UP, Delhi & Bihar for DU, BHU, Allahabad University
READ | IIMC Admissions 2023: Application process begins via CUET PG, full details here
READ | Application period for CUET-UG to reopen for 3 days; no changes to the curriculum
READ | CUET-UG 2023: Application window reopens today; last date to register April 11
READ | CUET UG 2023: Last date to apply for CUET today, here's how to apply online
COMMENT