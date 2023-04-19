CUET PG 2023 Registration Window Closing Today; Will The Deadline Be Extended? Check Here

CUET PG 2023: Today is the last date to apply for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2023. The online application process began on March 20. As per schedule, April 19 is the deadline to apply for CUET PG. However, as per UGC Chief Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar's statement to a media house, the deadline is likely to be extended till May 5.

However, there has been no official confirmation about the extension of the deadline yet. Once announced, the notice of the CUET PG deadline extension will be uploaded on the NTA website- nta.ac.in and CUET website as well. Candidates are advised to not delay their registration process and complete it right away.

Aspirants who wish to take admission to postgraduate programmes in central and participating universities including State Universities, Deemed, and Private Universities can apply for CUET PG 2023 online. A list of all central and participating universities can be checked by clicking here.

How to apply for CUET-PG 2023