Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has notified candidates that the objection window for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) answer key will close today, April 7. The answer key was released by NTA on April 5, providing candidates with the opportunity to review and challenge it online.

CUET PG 2024 Answer Key

The CUET PG 2024 examination, conducted by the NTA, took place nationwide between March 11 to 23, as well as on March 27 and 28, 2024, in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. In response to the release of the provisional answer keys, candidates were granted a limited time frame to challenge any perceived errors.

Candidates dissatisfied with the provided answer key were given the option to challenge it by paying a processing fee of ₹200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged. However, this challenge window is set to close today, April 7, 2024, at 11:00 PM.

Advertisement

It is crucial to note that no challenges will be entertained without the receipt of the processing fee, which can be paid via Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI until the aforementioned deadline.

Upon receipt of challenges, a panel of subject experts will verify the claims. Should the challenges be deemed valid, the answer key will undergo revision accordingly. The final answer key, post-revision, will then be utilized to prepare and declare the results.

Advertisement

It's essential for candidates to understand that individual notifications regarding the acceptance or non-acceptance of their challenges will not be provided. The final decision regarding the answer key will be determined by the expert panel and will be deemed conclusive.

For further clarification or assistance regarding CUET PG 2024, candidates are encouraged to reach out to the authorities at 011-40759000 or via email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

Advertisement

How to raise objections against CUET PG Answer Key 2024

To challenge the answer key, candidates must follow the prescribed procedure:

Advertisement

1. Visit the website https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/

2. Log in using your Application Number, Password, or Login with Application Number and Date of Birth.

3. Click on the ‘View/Challenge Answer Key’ button.

4. Review the options provided next to the Question ID under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’.

5. Select the option(s) you wish to challenge.

6. Optionally, upload supporting documents in a single PDF file.

7. Submit your challenge(s) and proceed to review.

8. Confirm your selections and proceed to pay the processing fee of ₹200/- for each question challenged.

9. Make the payment using Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

Candidates are reminded to carefully follow the instructions provided and ensure all necessary steps are completed before the deadline.

Advertisement

As the challenge window draws to a close, candidates are advised to take prompt action if they wish to dispute any aspects of the CUET PG 2024 answer key.