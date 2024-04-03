×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 12:46 IST

CUET PG 2024 Answer Key To Be Released on April 4 by NTA; Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the preliminary answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) on April 4.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
CUET PG answer key tomorrow
CUET PG answer key tomorrow | Image:Representative Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the preliminary answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) on April 4, 2024, as per information bulletin. Aspiring candidates can access the answer key on the official website of CUET PG 2024. The NTA score obtained in CUET (PG) - 2024 will be applicable for admissions to the academic year 2024-25 exclusively. These scores, along with candidate data, will be shared with all participating universities and institutions.

CUET PG answer key 2024

According to the official notification, the evaluation process will involve using final answer keys to assess multiple-choice questions across all test papers. The raw (actual) marks acquired by each candidate will then be utilized to compute the CUET (PG) 2024 results. For multi-shift papers, the raw marks obtained in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA score.

The CUET PG exam took place at various centres nationwide and abroad from March 11 to March 28, 2024. Introduced in 2022, the Common University Entrance Test aims to streamline the admission process for Central Universities (CUs) and other participating organizations, including state universities, deemed universities, and private universities nationwide.

This unified examination offers a level playing field and equal opportunities to candidates from diverse backgrounds, including rural and remote areas, fostering better connectivity with universities.

Meanwhile, registrations for the Common University Entrance Exam-(CUET-UG) 2024, intended for undergraduate courses, will close on April 5, 2024. The results for the undergraduate entrance exam are scheduled to be announced on June 30.

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 12:46 IST

