CUET PG 2024 Answer Key To Be Released Today; Here's How To Challenge

Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG 2024) today. Candidates who took the CUET PG exam 2024 can access the answer key on the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The answer key release marks a crucial step in the evaluation process, allowing candidates to assess their performance and potentially challenge any discrepancies.

CUET PG Answer Key Expected Today

Scheduled to be available from April 4, candidates can expect the CUET PG answer key challenges to commence soon after. Additionally, NTA plans to upload the question paper and response sheets of all examinees. This transparency aims to provide candidates with comprehensive insights into their performance and the evaluation process.

With a significant turnout of 4,62,603 unique candidates registering for the national-level entrance exam across 262 exam cities, CUET PG 2024 witnessed substantial participation. The extensive testing, conducted from March 11 to 28, underscores the significance of the exam in facilitating admissions to postgraduate programs.

Advertisement

To access the answer key, candidates need to log in with their application number, password, and captcha code. Subsequently, they can review the key and raise challenges if necessary, by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200. The final answer key, curated by subject experts, will serve as the basis for declaring CUET PG 2024 results.

For candidates keen on challenging the provisional answer key, a step-by-step guide is provided on the CUET PG official website. By following these instructions, candidates can download the answer key, view the question paper, and submit challenges as applicable. Ensuring accuracy and fairness in the evaluation process remains paramount, with candidates encouraged to utilize this opportunity for clarification.

Advertisement

How to challenge CUET PG answer key 2024

Visit the CUET PG official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Click on the “Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge” link on the homepage. Enter login credentials such as application number, password, and security PIN. Click on the “Submit” button. The answer key and CUET PG question paper will be displayed on the screen. Choose the “View answer key and challenge” option. Select the options you want to challenge. Pay the required fees and click on "Submit.” Download and keep printouts of the acknowledgement slip for future reference.

In navigating the CUET PG 2024 answer key challenge process, candidates play an active role in upholding the integrity of the examination. As they await the final results, candidates are advised to stay updated on further developments and announcements through the official channels.