The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the release of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) city intimation slip on March 6. The intimation slips pertain to the exams scheduled from March 16 to March 20. Registered candidates can access their exam city intimation slips by entering their application numbers and dates of birth on the official website – pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Notably, the CUET PG city intimation slips for exams slated from March 11 to 15 were already made available on March 4.

The exam city intimation slip plays a crucial role in enabling students to plan their travel arrangements effectively.

In the event of any difficulty in downloading the city slips or identifying discrepancies in the information provided in the advance intimation slip, candidates are encouraged to reach out to the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or email NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

NTA emphasized, "This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates."

Subsequently, NTA is scheduled to issue the CUET PG hall tickets on March 7. Candidates are advised to meticulously verify their names, photographs, and other personal details, including application form numbers, upon receipt of the admit cards. The CUET exams are slated to take place from March 11 to 28.

CUET PG 2024 will encompass 157 subjects and cater to 4,62,589 unique registered candidates, who will undertake a total of 7,68,389 tests. Candidates were provided with the option to select a maximum of four test papers/subjects.

For the convenience of candidates, the exam will be conducted in three shifts, with the first shift scheduled from 9 am to 10:45 am, the second from 12:45 pm to 2:30 pm, and the third from 4:30 pm to 6:15 pm. Each shift will have a duration of 105 minutes.