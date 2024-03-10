Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up to conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2024 examinations from March 11 to 28, spanning various locations across India and abroad. Scheduled in three different slots, each lasting for 105 minutes, the CUET PG 2024 exam aims to assess candidates for admission to postgraduate programs.

The exam timings for CUET PG 2024 are as follows:

Shift 1: 9:00 am to 10:45 am

Shift 2: 12:45 pm to 2:30 pm

Shift 3: 4:30 pm to 6:15 pm

With the total marks for CUET PG 2024 set at 300, the NTA has witnessed a significant turnout this year, recording around 4.6 lakh unique registrations. To ensure a smooth and organized examination process, the NTA has issued detailed guidelines and a list of essential items to carry to the exam hall, which can be found on the official website - pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Here's a rundown of the items candidates are allowed to carry on the CUET PG exam day 2024:

Transparent ballpoint pen

Photograph matching the CUET PG 2024

CUET PG admit card 2024

Valid identity proof (PAN card/Aadhar card/Driving licence/Voter ID/College ID)

Face masks, sanitizer, water bottle, medical certificate, and scribe affidavit

While attending the CUET PG exam, candidates are advised to adhere to the following do’s and don’ts:

Do’s:

Sit at the allotted computers promptly

Read questions carefully before answering

Carry admit card and identity proof to the test centre

Reach the exam centre 90 minutes prior to the exam

Don’ts:

Carry prohibited items like geometry box, pencil box, handbag, purse, mobile phone, smartwatch, etc.

Attempt to appear for the exam more than once

Enter/exit the test centre during the examination

It's crucial for candidates appearing for the CUET PG 2024 exam to strictly adhere to the guidelines outlined by the NTA. Failure to comply with these guidelines may result in inconvenience or disqualification from the examination.

