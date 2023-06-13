CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Released, Exam Dates For J&K, Jharkhand, North-east States Out

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET PG admit cards for the exam scheduled to be held on June 13 and 14. Candidates who have registered for the exam and whose exams are falling on June 15 can download their admit cards online. The admit cards are uploaded on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG Admit Card 2023: Here's how to download hall tickets

Step 1: To download the CUET PG Admit Card, candidates need to visit the CUET PG website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Download admit card" tab

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: The admission card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

Direct link to download CUET PG admit cards

CUET PG 2023

"There are some states/UTs i.e., Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and North-Eastern states etc. where the count of registered candidates is very large, so also are the subject combinations. Therefore, in the interest of the candidates, it has been decided that the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination will also be conducted on 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, and 23 June 2023, primarily in these states/UTs," the official notice reads.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for CUET (UG) – 2023, he/she may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.